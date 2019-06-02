Katrina Kaif: Rohit Shetty has meticulously planned Sooryavanshi

bollywood

Katrina Kaif says Rohit Shetty, director of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi, has thoughtfully worked on the story of the movie

Katrina Kaif/picture courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram account

Katrina Kaif has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar in the next film in Rohit's cop franchise. "It is lovely to be working with Akshay. I have known him for a long time. Rohit is very clear about what he wants from this film. There is a science behind this film and it is meticulously and thoughtfully done," Katrina told PTI.

In "Sooryavanshi", Rohit has planned the special appearance of his two other popular cop characters - "Singham" (Ajay Devgn) and "Simmba" (Ranveer Singh). Rohit also recently shared his desire to make a female cop film and Katrina said she is looking forward to the tentative project.

"I really hope he makes it. It will be great. I hope he does." Meanwhile, there have been speculations about Katrina teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for a remake of "Satte Pe Satta". But the actor denied saying "this is only a rumour". Katrina, who is currently promoting her Wednesday release "Bharat", is also toying with the idea of getting into production.

"I have been thinking about it since 2010. There are few ideas and concepts that I have heard and this is the year I want to step in. I am hearing a few things, but I haven't greenlit (anything)."

The film's team will reportedly head to Bangkok to shoot Akshay's introductory sequence soon. They will also shoot in Hyderabad and Goa. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and will see Neena Gupta essay Akshay's mother.

Rohit Shetty has often been criticised for etching female characters that have precious little to do in his films. In an exclusive mid-day interview, when asked if Katrina Kaif will enjoy a meatier role in Sooryavanshi, and he retorts, "Why don't people discuss Chennai Express [2013] or Dilwale [2015] when they are debating about the female characters in my films? I have my hero to do all the action, so I can't be making the actresses fight. When I make a lady cop film, they will fight villains. We are developing a film along those lines."

Reliance Entertainment presents Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions & Cape of Good Film, Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty.

