Kerala Floods: Political war starts as Opposition says flood was 'man-made'
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala demands judicial probe into the circumstances that led to the opening of shutters of 44 dams
As the operations to rescue those stranded in rain-ravaged areas in Kerala near completion, a political war erupted on Wednesday with Congress-led UDF Opposition and BJP blaming the state government for a "man-made disaster".
Training its guns on the Left-led state government, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala demanded a judicial probe into the circumstances that led to opening of shutters of 40-odd dams at a time in the state.
"The government had no idea which areas would be submerged when nine dams across Pamba river, 11 dams in the Periyar in Idukki and Ernakulam districts and six across Chalakudy river were opened," he said.
