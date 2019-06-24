KGF Actor Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter baby YR has a name now

regional-cinema

Actor Yash married to Radhika Pandit, and the duo is proud parents to a sweet baby, who they addressed as 'YR' on social media

Baby YR/picture courtesy: Actor Yash's Instagram account

Kannada actor Yash, who gained pan-India popularity with his film, Kolar Gold Field aka KGF, became a household name after receiving immense appreciation for his role. The actor married to Radhika Pandit, and the duo is proud parents to a sweet baby, who they addressed as 'YR' on social media.

A week ago, Radhika too shared a heart-melting picture of the KGF star with their tiny tot on the occasion of Father's Day and wrote, "I know these tiny hands are wrapped around her first and forever Superhero, the one who will never ever let her down. Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Superheroes out there!! [sic]"

Yash and Radhika's daughter already has fans, and people were waiting with bated breath to know what baby YR will be named after. Well, Yash and Radhika finally revealed it on Sunday, 23 June.

The naming ceremony of Yash's six-month-old daughter was hosted as per the Hindu customs, and the duo has named their daughter Ayra (meaning: respectable).

"Hi everyone.. I am finally getting a Name.. U guys were so sweet to suggest so many lovely names! Keeping that in mind my parents have come up with a beautiful name for me.. let's wait till June 23rd to find out!! !! Love, Baby YR. [sic]" Yash tweeted about the name announcement.

Excel Entertainment's ambitious Kannada project, 'Kolar Gold Fields' aka KGF garnered immense praise from audiences across the nation. The film has got the widest release with 2,200 screens across India with 1,200 screens in Hindi and 1,000 screens in the South Indian market.

Starring actor Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, while Ravi Basrur has composed the music.

