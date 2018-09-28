Kumite 1 League: Sparks fly as fighters size up each other

other-sports

The Egypt-born Amer Mohammed Elshnshoury warned Kantharaj Agasa that he would finish him inside the ring on fight night

The fighters' introduction yesterday, ahead of tomorrow's inaugural Kumite 1 League was spiced up by some trash talking between UAE fighter Amer Mohammed Elshnshoury and India's Kantharaj Agasa (135-pound category).

The Egypt-born Elshnshoury warned Agasa that he would finish him inside the ring on fight night. The Bangalore-born Agasa reacted saying that barking dogs seldom bite. In the presence of US boxing legend Mike Tyson, 12 fighters from India, UK, Brazil, Argentina and Bulgaria will be seen in action at the first edition of Kumite 1, a mixed martial arts league at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) Dome in Worli tomorrow.

While the other fighters at the press conference in Juhu yesterday stared down their opponents without saying much, Elshnshoury, 26, set off the fireworks straightaway. "I would like to give a strong message to my opponent: 'You are going down'. I would like to send second message to him: 'You will go down with a knockout'," said an aggressive Elshnshoury.

"I'm sure I'll knock him out. I can't say which round, that only God knows, but I'm very sure that I'll be the winner in this fight. My question to him is, 'Are you ready to fight with me?'"

Agasa, 27, who looked calm and composed while listening intently throughout, replied: "I'm undefeated in nine fights. I don't like being cocky. I never talk big before a fight. I will show him whatever I have to inside the ring. I will put him down on the mat and smash his face. Barking dogs never fight."

