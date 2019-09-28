Laal Kaptaan second trailer: Deepak Dobriyal's unqiue quality and Saif's chase is intriguing

After releasing the first chapter - The Hunt of the film Laal Kaptaan, the makers have released the trailer of its second chapter - The Chase. The trailer will keep you gripped with its intriguing storyline. The Chase gives you an insight about Deepak Dobriyal, Sonakshi Sinha and Zoya Hussain's characters. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan's quench for revenge is on.

After Go Goa Gone and Kalakaandi, Saif Ali Khan has taken his versatility to a new height with Laal Kaptaan. The actor plays the role of a Naga Sadhu who is on a hunt and chase for his revenge. He looks menacing in this avatar. Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a cameo in this film has her fans in for mystery. Sitting gracefully with the 'nakaab' on her face, the actress adds drama to her beauty.

Take a look at the trailer:

Laal Kaptaan is a revenge thriller, that narrates the story of a Naga Sadhu who is also a bounty hunter. In an interaction with mid-day, film's director Navdeep Singh was asked about Sonakshi's character. Without divulging any details about it, he said that the character is of utmost importance to the film's plot.

"It is an imperative role. It is a special appearance but very pivotal. At this point, I would like to reveal as little as I can but all I can say it adds a glamour quotient to the film," shares the director.

Talking about working with the talented actress, he says, "Sonakshi is extremely versatile and she fits the bill to perfection. I had not met her earlier and since we were mid schedule it was a pleasant surprise and a pure delight working with her. She is super smart, tuned in, a fabulous actor and totally professional."

Laal Kaptaan, co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, releases on October 18, 2019.

