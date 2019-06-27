Madhu Chopra arrives in Paris for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding

hollywood

Though the wedding date has not been made public, it is said that Sophie Turner will get hitched to Joe Jonas this weekend at a venue in the suburbs of the French capital

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with mother Madhu and husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's mum Madhu has specially flown down to Paris to attend the nuptials of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. PeeCee was seen exiting L'avenue restaurant, which is the go-to place for celebrities, with hubby Nick Jonas and her mum.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in May in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas, and this will be the official white wedding. The family has preferred to keep details under wraps. It is confirmed that Joe and Turner are officially husband and wife after obtaining a marriage licence on Wednesday, May 1, reported eonline.com.

Joe and Sophie announced their engagement in October 2017 after more than a year together. Sophie Turner was last seen in the eighth and last season of Game Of Thrones and in the superhero movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

In the meantime, Nick and Priyanka are hanging out in Paris, spending some quality time together. The couple and Joe and Sophie were spotted on a luxury yacht, chilling with their friends.

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up shooting for filmmaker Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film's music is scored by ace music composer Pritam and the lyrics will be penned by the legendary Gulzar.

