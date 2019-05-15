Madhuri Dixit Nene to have quiet birthday with her family

bollywood

As the Bollywood's dance diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene turns a year older today, she will have a quiet celebration with mother, Snehlata, husband Ram and sons, Arin and Rayaan

Madhuri Dixit Nene turns a year younger and lovelier today. She's not known to host lavish birthday parties, so it will be a quiet affair with mother, Snehlata, husband Ram and sons, Arin and Rayaan. She was tied up with her Marathi production, 15 August, which dropped on Netflix. Set in a Mumbai chawl, the film followed the course of a series of mishaps that occur on a single day, as its residents prepare for the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony.

The film revolved around how the course of the day unfolds on a not-so-typical Independence Day -- when a lover, in his quest to win over his beloved, ends up creating complete mayhem, compelling all the residents to unite and help him out of his mess. The film highlighted what independence, love and affection mean to the residents of the colony.

Madhuri was last seen in multi-starrer Kalank, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Having started her career in Bollywood with film Abodh in 1984, the Dhak dhak girl owns a huge body of work despite her sporadic appearances on-screen post-2000. Not only films, but she has also featured in several reality TV shows as a judge. She was a part of shows like "Dance Deewane" and "Jhalak Dikhhla Ja", owing to her flawless dancing skills. The actress was also seen on-screen in 2014 in two films- Dedh Ishqiya and Gulaab Gang. She was also sen in a Marathi film titled Bucket List. Madhuri was also part of Indra Kumar's comic caper Total Dhamaal alongside Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. Mads is now weighing the options before announcing her next project on the big screen as well as on TV.

