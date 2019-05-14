On the eve of her 52nd birthday, Madhuri Dixit shares her black-and-white story on Instagram

bollywood

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who will be celebrating her 52nd birthday on Wednesday shared a monochrome photos of herself on social media with an inspirational post

Madhuri Dixit. Pic: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene

Madhuri Dixit Nene is an epitome of beauty and grace. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, who will be celebrating her 52nd birthday on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account to share a black and white photo of herself, much to the delight of her fans.

Sporting a beautiful black dress, the Kalank star captioned the image, "Don't let your past affect your present or future [sic]", along with the hashtag #Blackandwhitestories.

Madhuri Dixit is an avid social media user and often shares stunning pictures on her profile. The actress seems to has found a new love for black and white photos effect. Madhuri has been sharing a series of her images in grayscale tone along with hashtag #Blackandwhitestories. Here are some of the photos she shared:

View this post on Instagram #BlackAndWhiteStories Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinationsðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) onMay 12, 2019 at 5:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram #BlackAndWhiteStories Life is better when you're laughingâÂÂÂÂº A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) onMay 11, 2019 at 4:51am PDT

The actress also loves to shares her family pictures on social media. On the occasion of Mother's day, Madhuri shared a throwback image with her parents along with a heartfelt note which read: "It gives any daughter a sense of pride when someone says you're just like your mom and it's so true because I feel like I'm a reflection of my mom. I'm so grateful to have been raised by a wonderful person like my aai. Here's to celebrating motherhood [sic]!"

A month ago, when Madhuri's younger son Ryan turned 14, she shared a photograph in which she can be seen having a fun time with her sons Ryan and Arin.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene has a close-knit family and can often be seen accompanied by her husband and kids for events and on travels.

Madhuri, who entered the film industry in 1984 and achieved mass popularity with her acting, dancing skills, and eternal beauty. Some of the most memorable films of the actress include Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mrityudand, Pukar and Devdas among others.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Karan Johar's period drama Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the movie also featured Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Set in pre-independence India, Kalank released on April 17 to mostly negative reviews.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Nene's special plans for International Dance Day

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates