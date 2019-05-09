Maharshi makers plan a special screening of film for Salman Khan

bollywood

Maharshi makers are planning a special screening of Mahesh Babu film for Salman Khan and the Bharat unit.

Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu. (Right) Salman Khan

Salman Khan is said to be keen to watch Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Maharshi. The makers are planning a special screening of the thriller for him, Prabhudheva and the Bharat unit. Mahesh Babu's various get-ups in the trailer have caught the attention of Bollywood folk, who feel it could be remade in Hindi. The makers would prefer Sallu to evince interest in the remake, and perhaps produce and star in it.

In Maharshi trailer, Mahesh has multiple looks, stepping into the shoes of a college student 'Rishi', the actor has charmed the audience with his chocolate boy looks. The actor's look in a checkered suit, stepping out of a helicopter in an exquisite location and his powerful dialogue in the custody had left his fans spellbound. For his earlier movie, Bharat Ane Nenu witnessed a marvellous response as the fans reckoned him as the Prime Minister, owing to his performance. In Maharshi, the actor will be portraying the role of a high profile successful entrepreneur, a man who never loses. His inimitable punch on dialogues standing in the custody has not only garnered recognition from his fans but has won Karan Johar's appreciation too.

In a recent interview, Mahesh Babu said that he is glad he hasn't become complacent with his own work in his two-decade-long career. He said, "I'm happy I haven't grown complacent as an actor. I still prefer working with directors who come to me with bound scripts. Also, I will continue doing one film a year because there's no point doing too many. Today, the economics of filmmaking has changed and the stakes involved are very high. Hence, there are always high expectations from the audience. Read interview"

Maharshi is Mahesh Babu's 25th film, which is very close to him, the film is set to release on May 9, 2019.

