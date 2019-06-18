Mahesh Babu spills the beans about his success journey

regional-cinema

Talking about his splendid acting journey since childhood as a child artist Mahesh Babu shares, "It's difficult to describe it in a few words. However, all I can say is that it has been extremely satisfactory, humbling and even overwhelming at times"

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, who is riding high on the success of his 25th film Maharshi, has given his fans some revelations by sharing his inspiring journey as a successful actor of the Telugu Industry.

Talking about his splendid acting journey since childhood as a child artist Mahesh shares, "It's difficult to describe it in a few words. However, all I can say is that it has been extremely satisfactory, humbling and even overwhelming at times. My father's fans and my fans have stood by me through thick and thin. They have contributed in making my journey memorable. All I want to do is good cinema, I just want to entertain my audience."

The fans have always supported and poured in a lot of love for their favourite star with unconditional support and the actor does not fail to amaze them every single time by delivering stellar performances. Maharshi continues to chart records at the box offices worldwide with an impressive collection of Rs 175 crore in its 5th week which is proof of being backed by all the love and appreciation from the fans.

Mahesh Babu celebrated the success of his recent release Maharshi with his family and what better than a vacation with the fam! The actor celebrated the grand success of his 25th film by taking a break with his loved ones and was recently spotted at the Oval stadium in London, as well.

With the journey that the superstar has shared with his fans, the audience is surely waiting even more for his upcoming projects. Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020.

Also read: Fanboy moment alert! Mahesh Babu shares a picture with this cricket legend!

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates