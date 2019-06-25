Malaika Arora jets off for secret vacation to celebrate beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday?
Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 36th birthday on June 26. He, along with girlfriend, Malaika Arora have taken off to a secret vacation
On Monday, rumoured lovebirds, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora were spotted leaving the airport together. Prominently, they are taking off for a vacation to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's birthday on June 26. The actor will turn 36 on Wednesday.
A video doing the rounds on social media shows Arjun and Malaika getting out of the same car and entering the airport. In the clip, Malaika can be seen wearing an all-red tracksuit while Arjun is seen sporting a casual look with a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
This is not the first time the two have gone out for a vacation, including to Maldives. After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been spotted together several times.
Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.
View Photos: Mumbai Airport Diaries: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor leave for a birthday vacation?
With inputs from IANS
