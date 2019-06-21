Marathi Bigg Boss season 2 contestant Abhijit Bichkule arrested

crime

Abhijit Bichkule

Marathi Bigg Boss Season 2 contestant Abhijit Bichkule was caught by the Satara crime branch with the help of the Aarey police.

He was reportedly arrested from the sets of the television show Marathi Bigg Boss. After his arrest, the crime branch has taken him back to Satara.

According to reports, it is said that one of the cheques that Abhijit Bichkule submitted has apparently bounced. He has been arrested as per Section 138 of the Negotiable instruments Act.

Abhijeet Bichkule, who is also a politician, hails from Satara and is popularly referred to by his friends as 'Kavi Manache Nete' (a leader with a poetic heart)

