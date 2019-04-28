Marathon runner killed on Pune-Satara highway while cycling

national

The deceased, identified as Sandeep Shivram Lele, was a well-known runner, cyclist and swimmer. He sustained injuries to his neck and was rushed to Yashwant Hospital in Satara, but was declared dead on arrival

A 48-year-old dentist from Satara was killed in an accident, when he rammed into a truck, while cycling on the Pune-Satara highway on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Sandeep Shivram Lele, was a well-known runner, cyclist and swimmer.

According to Tejaswini Satpute, superintendent of police, Satara, the incident took place on Saturday morning, when Lele was cycling on the highway. "During our initial investigations, we were told that he was hit by a moving truck," she said. However, eyewitnesses claimed that he rammed into a stationary vehicle. Satpute added, "We are still investigating the incident, and a case will be registered after that."

Lele sustained injuries to his neck and was rushed to Yashwant Hospital in Satara, but was declared dead on arrival. He is survived by his wife, Dr Namita Lele, a gynaecologist, and 15-year-old son, Parth.

News of his untimely death has shocked the running community in Maharashtra. Lele was the founder of the Satara Hill Half Marathon and ambassador for H2O Run-Half Marathon. He also competed in several marathons, including the Comrades' Marathon-South Africa 2014, Gold Coast Marathon and Zurich Marathon.

Nikhil Shah, a friend and co-runner, said, "I have known Sandeep since 2013. He was very passionate about cycling and running, and would spend a good part of his weekend on the road." Dr Sandeep Kate, who co-founded the Satara Hill Half Marathon, said that Lele had been preparing for the Ironman Triathlon. "On Saturday, too, he was training along with his friend, when the incident took place. He was an inspiration, and his death is a huge loss for us."

Cyclist dies of heart attack in Pune

In a separate incident, a Pune-based cyclist and trekker Yashodhan Natekar, 35, died of a heart attack at Sinhagad fort on Saturday morning. Natekar had travelled to the fort on his bicycle, and was climbing up the fort, when he collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

