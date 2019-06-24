Missing woman, nephew found dead at Mahim railway tracks

crime

According to a motorman, he blew the horn multiple times but the woman did not move off the track. The police state there are unconfirmed reports that the woman was mentally challenged

The railway police found the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old nephew on Thursday night on the railway tracks between Bandra and Mahim stations. The deceased identified as Khadija Qureshi, a Bhandup resident had left home on Thursday morning with her three-year-old nephew, Abdullah, stating that they would be close to home. When the duo did not return, a missing person's complaint was registered with the Bhandup police on Thursday evening.

Later that night, their bodies were found on the railway tracks. They seemed to have been hit by a local train, stated the police. According to the Times of India, a motorman told the police he blew the horn multiple times but the woman did not move off the track. The police say there are unconfirmed reports that Khadija Qureshi was mentally challenged and are unclear as to how the duo reached Bandra-Mahim.

In another incident, the local crime branch of Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two accused in connection with the murder of a man and dumping his body near Dadar railway tracks. According to the sources, the deceased identified as Anil Shelar (34) was found dead in a pool of blood near the railway tracks between Matunga and Dadar railway station after which Matunga station master informed GRP officials about the incident. Anil Shelar was found on the railway tracks, the police took him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

