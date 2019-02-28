Mumbai: A homage to Belgian breweries at BKC

food

Experience a special Belgian anniversary menu at this craft brewery in BKC

Seabass meunire

BKC brewery Gateway Taproom is celebrating its fifth anniversary by paying homage to Belgium's culinary and beverage traditions. Their special anniversary menu, A Walk in Brussels, includes salads, appetisers, mains, and desserts from different regions including the Flanders and Wallonia.

Expect an authentic culinary experience with offerings including crevette grise, a lightly poached shrimp salad, crevette croquettes, consisting of shrimp served with tartar sauce, seabass meuniere, a seared fillet in parsley brown butter and carbonnade flamande, a stew of braised tenderloin chunks.



Moules frites

"Continuing the tradition of launching a new beer at every anniversary, this time we have not only made a new beer but also created a culinary experience," says founder Anand Mittal. "Belgian beers have always been a source of inspiration for us and in many ways, is the reason for our existence," he adds.

On February 28, 12 pm onwards

At Godrej BKC Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Call 8104590734

Free

