Mumbai bank staffer drowns while urinating in river in Raigad

In a very tragic incident, a 23-year-old man from Mumbai recently drowned in the Savitri river located in the district of Raigad in Maharashtra on Friday.

The incident took place in Poladpur Taluka and happened when the victim, along with his friends went to urinate in the river. The deceased has been identified as Prahlad Varvatkar, a 23-year-old bank employee. Prahlad had visited the town in order to attend a wedding of one of his friends.

According to a Times of India report, while urinating into the river, the man apparently fell into the river and then drowned. Confirming the same, a person accompanying Prahlad, Akshay Mhaskar, said that the incident took place at 3.15 am when they went to relieve themselves.

After he completed his graduation, the victim had received a job in a bank in Mumbai around six months ago. Meanwhile, the police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

An accidental case has also been registered. The body was finally removed from the lake by the local residents around 3.30 am," the report quoted police constable Niket Warade as saying.

The body of the deceased Prahlad was cremated at his native place located in Poladpur.

