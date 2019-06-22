Mumbai: Cop arrests farmer seeking loan waiver, suspended
The inspector's suspension was ordered by Legislative council chairman Ramrao Raje Nimbalkar
An inspector was suspended for arresting a farmer near the state legislative building on Friday. The farmer had come to submit a memorandum to various leaders and to accuse the government of not fulfilling loan waiver.
Leader of Opposition in council Dhananjay Munde (NCP) told The Times Of India, "A farmer from Washim had been issued a loan waiver certificate by the chief minister two years ago during Diwali. But his loan has not been waived. Ashok Manvar was detained by Marine Lines police."
Munde said, "Is this democracy? The farmer should be released and the action should be taken against the inspector." The farmer's release and the inspector's suspension was ordered by Nimbalkar.
Manvar said, "I was kept at the police station for three hours. They were upset that I was talking to the media. I had no need to come all the way to Mumbai if the government had ensured my loan waiver." Manvar claimed that only a part of the Rs 1.40 lakh loan waiver amount was waived off.
Munde added, "The loan waiver scheme has not benefited many. The government has been trying to mislead us, many farmers have not received the waiver even though their names are in the beneficiaries' list and have received text messages from the bank. Even after the announcement of the scheme, farmer suicides have increased."
Rs 24,000 crore was sanctioned for 51 lakh farmers and Rs Rs 18,036 crore has been transferred to over 43 lakh farmers as part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana.
