Mumbai Dabbawalas send their blessings for Prince Archie with a special gift

Ever since Prince Archie entered the world on May 6, he has been showered with love and wishes from across the world. Joining the list of well-wishers, Mumbai's famed Dabbawalas have sent a special gift for the royal baby.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were recently blessed with a baby boy, who they named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Ever since they gave the world a glimpse of little Archie, the baby has become the talk of the town.

While social media is overloaded with messages for the prince of Sussex, Mumbai's Dabbawallas have sent their blessings with a special set of silver jewellery all the way to the United Kingdom.

"Prince Charles is our friend and has become a grandfather, so we've become grandfathers too. In Marathi culture, we present gifts to our grandchild," Subhash Talekar, the president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association, told ANI.

Courtesy to their friendship with Prince Harry's father over the years, the Dabbawalas have celebrated almost every major event that has taken place in the royal family.

Last year, on the occasion of Harry and Meghan's wedding, Dabbawalas of Mumbai gifted a set of Maharashtrian wedding attire to the couple. They even celebrated the royal wedding, which took place on May 19, by distributing sweets to patients of a government hospital in Mumbai.

The Dabbawalas' relationship with the British royal family dates back to 2003, when Prince Charles visited Mumbai. Since then, a special friendship was forged.

The Dabbawalas even attended Charles' second wedding.

Mumbai's Dabbawalas have sent gifts to Archie,newborn son of Duke&Duchess of Sussex-Prince Harry&Meghan Markle. Dabbawala Assn Spox says, 'Prince Charles is our friend&has become a grandfather,so we've become grandfather too. In Marathi culture we present gifts to our grandchild" pic.twitter.com/1uo5am3naQ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their newborn to the world on Wednesday during a photocall. The official Twitter handle of the Royal family shared the photograph with the caption, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle."

Archie has not received a royal title upon birth due to The Letters Patent, passed by King George V in 1917.

