Prince Harry and Meghan name their baby Archie, Twitter reacts

Updated: May 09, 2019, 17:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Many netizens also cracked some jokes on the unusual name of the baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their newborn son

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently introduced their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world and people all over the world cannot contain their happiness. Many netizens also cracked some jokes on the unusual name of the baby. They found similarity in the famous American comic book character Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their newborn to the world on Wednesday during a photocall. The official Twitter handle of the Royal family shared the photograph with the caption, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle."

After sharing the photo, the happy parents revealed his name to be Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan and Harry also revealed that they have chosen not to use a title for the newborn.

Once the news was shared online, people throughout the world, including famous personalities and brands to congratulated the royal family. However, many netizens felt that the name of the baby was quite unusual and some also joked about it being inspired by Archie, the famous American comic book character.

Here is how netizens reacted to the Royal baby's name.


Archie has not received a royal title upon birth due to The Letters Patent, passed by King George V in 1917.

