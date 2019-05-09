Prince Harry and Meghan name their baby Archie, Twitter reacts
Many netizens also cracked some jokes on the unusual name of the baby
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently introduced their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world and people all over the world cannot contain their happiness. Many netizens also cracked some jokes on the unusual name of the baby. They found similarity in the famous American comic book character Archie.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their newborn to the world on Wednesday during a photocall. The official Twitter handle of the Royal family shared the photograph with the caption, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle."
After sharing the photo, the happy parents revealed his name to be Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan and Harry also revealed that they have chosen not to use a title for the newborn.
Once the news was shared online, people throughout the world, including famous personalities and brands to congratulated the royal family. However, many netizens felt that the name of the baby was quite unusual and some also joked about it being inspired by Archie, the famous American comic book character.
Here is how netizens reacted to the Royal baby's name.
Here's me with William & Harry pitching the idea of naming any future royal baby after their favorite #StarWars actor. Happy they chose Archie HARRISON Mountbatten-Windsor, but regret not being more specific. Should have pitched favorite #StarWars actor WHO PLAYED LUKE.ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/NFEy2YFIOC— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 8, 2019
Wow this Rainbow is an wonderful sign of what Baby Archie means to the world it’s Gods sign of hope & promise for the world. https://t.co/7CDHBvPCeh— ðÂÂºðÂÂÂMeyHive United we stand MelanatedMonaMegBOTðÂ¥Â (@DeelightRI) May 8, 2019
The #RoyalBaby is called Archie? All my plans for a Riverdale x The Crown crossover are finally coming to fruition...— Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) May 8, 2019
If they have another boy they can name him Jughead.— Justkrispy (@papas_kris) May 8, 2019
Enjoyed this at North Greenwich on the London Underground just now... pic.twitter.com/pWmzbX4Opj— Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) May 8, 2019
All I can say is, if you’re Archie is anything like my Archie, best of luck! #royalbabyname #archie pic.twitter.com/ag7K7V1M4H— C C Fuller (@c_c_fuller) May 8, 2019
We’re definitely lovers!— Marmite (@marmite) May 8, 2019
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ðÂÂÂ #BabySussex #archie pic.twitter.com/AWi2MMidUT
Something tells me #Archie comics stock is going up like 10,000% pic.twitter.com/XbVgwlTFbZ— Colin Stone (@RelaxHFX) May 8, 2019
Best. Crossover. Ever. #Riverdale goes ROYAL. Congrats to the Meghan and Harry #archie! âÂ¤ï¸Â ðÂÂ¶ðÂÂ» ðÂÂ¼ âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/sNoQInhMNg— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) May 8, 2019
My dog, #Archie is excited to share his name with the new little prince! pic.twitter.com/kAjAZQ22Rx— Kristen Donohue (@kdonohuenj) May 9, 2019
My dog Archie just learned everybody’s been talking about someone else pic.twitter.com/zE0l59h3KI— Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) May 9, 2019
This is our #Archie pic.twitter.com/ksTgaGfqND— Clare Balding (@clarebalding) May 8, 2019
There was already a royal baby named #Archie ♥ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/bfY0XgV9PF— Julie Brethauer ðÂÂÂ (@JulieBrethauer) May 8, 2019
Archie has not received a royal title upon birth due to The Letters Patent, passed by King George V in 1917.
