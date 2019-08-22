Mumbai Crime: Driver held for 'raping' woman in hotel room

crime

According to the police, the accused is a personal driver of leading Bollywood actor's wife

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the DN Nagar Police for allegedly raping a woman at a suburban hotel. The accused also allegedly recorded a video by installing a hidden camera inside the hotel room. Later, to defame the victim he put the entire video online, which went viral on several WhatsApp groups and social sites. According to the police, the accused is a personal driver of leading Bollywood actor's wife.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Kushale, who has been working with the actor's wife for the past several years. According to the police, the accused took the 35-year-old victim to a hotel room where he installed the hidden camera which recorded the entire act. "A few days after the victim's visit to the hotel, she saw the video being shared in WhatsApp groups," said an officer.

The victim after confronting Kushale approached the police and registered an FIR. The cops then arrested Kushale from his workplace in Juhu under section 376 (rape) of IPC and relevant sections of the IT act.

The police in its investigation have found that both are married and were having an extramartial affair with each other. "We are trying to ascertain why the accused uploaded the act on social media. Prima facie, we believe that he did it to defame her," the officer added. The accused was produced in the Andheri magistrate court on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody for two days.

