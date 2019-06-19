Mumbai: Fire brigade officer sustains serious injuries in Powai's Haiko mall fire breakout

national

A fireman, who lost his balance and sustained fractures was injured while trying to douse the fire at Haiko Mall in Powai

A screengrab of the video

On June 19, 2019, a small fire broke out at a popular restaurant at Powai's Haiko Mall leaving a fire brigade official with serious injuries. The fireman sustained serious injuries in firefighting operation while trying to douse fire at Haiko Mall in Powai on Wednesday morning.

The fire incident was reported at around 10.30 am after which fire brigade officials were rushed to the spot in order to douse the fire. The fire brigade officials evacuated people from inside the mall before carrying out the firefighting operations.

Officials stated that it was minor fire but the fire smoke was spreading in the entire premises of Haiko Mall located in Powai. Fireman Devendra Valmiki who was trying to make space for ventilation lost his balance and fell thereby sustaining fractures.

Later, the fireman was shifted to the nearby Hiranandani Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The fire brigade officials were able to control the fire after an hour and a half.

On the other hand, in a similar incident, three bikes were set on fire by an unknown person on the wee hours of Tuesday at Krishna Township New Evershine building, Vasai West. As per the CCTV footage of the building, an unidentified youth is seen walking inside the posh residential building and setting parked bikes on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike at the posh residential building in Vasai.

In the video, the youth is seen breaking the petrol tube of the bike before setting the bike on ablaze. The youth fled from the spot after setting the bike on fire completely. In the process of burning one bike, two other bikes which were parked close to the first bike also caught fire and were burnt to ashes. Read the full story here.

