Mumbai: Four persons rescued from sea off Juhu and Dadar beach

Vigilant lifeguards on the beaches of Mumbai save four persons, including two drunks who were safely pulled out of the sea and handed over to the police

As Mumbaikars eagerly wait for the monsoon season to begin there was plenty of action at the beaches in Mumbai on the fourth weekend of June. Four persons were rescued from the sea along the coast of Mumbai, three in Juhu and one person was saved at Dadar beach.

On June 23 around 7 pm, the lifeguards on duty at Dadar Beach near Hinduja Hospital noticed a male neck deep in water and struggling in the sea. The vigilant lifeguards pulled the man out of the water before he drowned. Once the person was safely brought to land, the lifeguards examined him and that is when they noticed that the man was heavily under the influence of alcohol. After the lifeguards examined the man and found out that his vitals were normal, they handed him over to the police.

Juhu witnesses three incidents over the weekend

On the same day at Juhu beach in Mumbai’s western suburbs, a 16-year-old boy was spotted at almost a distance of 25 metres deep in the sea, he was evidently caught in a strong current of water. The lifeguard on duty called for backup and the rescue team jumped into the choppy waters to save the young boy. The sea and wind conditions made it tough for the lifeguards but they managed to bring the boy ashore to safety. An examination revealed that the victim’s vitals were normal after which he was handed over to his mother.

Earlier in the day, at around 1300 hrs near Godrej Bungalow, Silver Beach Inn, Juhu, the lifeguards noticed a man who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol walk into the sea. The man did not respond to the warnings given by the lifeguards. The lifeguards ran towards the man who by then was almost 20 metres into the waters. The lifeguards alerted others on the walkie-talkie, informed the police control room and rescued the drowning man. The man was revived and taken to Cooper Hospital in a police jeep after he was having trouble breathing.

In another incident on June 22, Saturday morning, at around 9 am, a vigilant local noticed an elderly woman asking passersby to help her going into the deep water. The citizen approached the lifeguard on duty and reported a possible case of suicide. The lifeguard instantly arrived at the location and got the elderly lady safely out of the water. The victim’s vitals were normal. She was later handed over to the police.

