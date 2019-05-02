Mumbai: Man breaks traffic signal, beats up constable when questioned in Vakola

crime

Vakola Police arrested the 42-year-old accused from near the Raza junction on the Santacruz-Kurla Link Road

The Vakola police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and abusing a traffic constable. The incident took place on Tuesday near the Raza junction on the Santacruz-Kurla Link Road, when accused Mehboob Murtaza Khan tried to escape after breaking a signal.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said, "The constable on duty at the junction tried to stop him, but he took a sharp cut and tried to escape. However, after the cop chased him for a distance, he was forced to stop. When the constable asked him as to why he breached the signal, the accused started abusing him."

Soon, an argument broke out between the two, following which the accused started hitting him with his bare hands. Seeing this, locals and passersby gathered at the spot. "The constable immediately informed his seniors about it and a team was sent to the spot. However, he did not let the accused escape. Even when the pillion rider asked him to stop, Khan refused to budge," the officer added.

He further said, "The accused has been booked under Sections 353 (punishment for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from doing his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from doing his duty) and 504 of the IPC."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates