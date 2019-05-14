Mumbai records cleanest air quality in 2019
According to SAFAR officials, an increase in temperatures and the early setting in of sea breeze can be reasons behind the good air quality
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), Mumbai city recorded Air Quality Index(AQI) as satisfactory as 74 on Saturday. It is an indicator of pollutants in the air.
The city saw a sudden improvement in the quality of air. For long, the city has had poor levels of air quality.
According to SAFAR officials, an increase in temperatures and the early setting in of sea breeze can be reasons behind the good air quality.
Project Director at SAFAR, Gufran Beig told Asian Age, “The westerly winds have led to the clearing of pollutants in the air. The sea breeze is settling in at the right time due to which the particulate matters are not being suspended in the air.”
The overall PM10 levels and pollutants arising from dust were recorded at 62 which is satisfactory while the PM2.5 levels-arising from vehicular and industrial emissions were recorded at 32.
Borivali, Malad, Bhandup, Chembur, Worli and Mazgaon recorded a good air quality. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded a poor level of AQI at 304.
Navi Mumbai too recorded a moderate air quality of AQI at 115. On Friday, Mumbai witnessed the cleanest air quality till now in the year 2019.
SAFAR officials have also stated that the air quality will remain in Mumbai because of the increase in temperatures.
On the other hand, Overnight rains in Delhi led to humidity level rising up to 73 per cent making it a sultry morning for Delhiites. The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy day ahead with the possibility of light rains in few areas towards the evening.
"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 38 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively," the official added.
On Monday, the maximum temperature had settled at 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius.
