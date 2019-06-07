My father-in-law is creating trouble

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am a 32-year old woman and have been married for two years now. I have no problems with my husband, but his father has been a constant source of trouble. We live in the same house and he has mood swings that cause all kinds of issues for no reason. He loses his temper at the slightest things, yells at me and anyone around, then apologises the next day and expects me to forgive him. My husband knows this is difficult for me, but wants me to be patient because he says his father has always had mood swings. I would like him to speak to a professional, because these are worrying signs, but he won't even entertain the suggestion and my husband won't push him. This has the potential to cause a lot of strain on our marriage though, so I don't know what I can do. Please help.

It's hard to convince someone to get help if they won't acknowledge that a problem exists. Having said that, it's also hard to comment on whether your father-in-law genuinely needs help too, because mood swings alone aren't an indication of a more serious problem. I suggest you speak to other members of your family, ask for their opinion, and raise the possibility of an intervention where everyone can air their views and get him to see that his behaviour is causing friction. Your husband will obviously come around to your point of view if things start to affect your relationship with him.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates