Narendra Modi greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day

Published: Jun 02, 2019, 13:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The state of Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first Chief Minister of the state, following elections in which the party secured a majority

Narendra Modi greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day
Pic courtesy/Twitter/Telangana CMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. The prime minister also extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh."On Telangana's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation's development. I pray for the progress of Telangana," he tweeted.

Greeting the people of Andhra Pradesh, Modi said, from science to sports, education to enterprise, AP's contribution is immense. "May the state prosper in the coming years", the prime minister said. Apart from political leaders, netizens also took to Twitter to celebrate his day.

The state of Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first Chief Minister of the state, following elections in which the party secured a majority.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

telanganaandhra pradeshnarendra modiram nath kovindnational news

Narendra Modi's mother greets media outside her residence

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK