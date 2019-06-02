Narendra Modi greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day

national

The state of Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first Chief Minister of the state, following elections in which the party secured a majority

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Telangana CMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. The prime minister also extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh."On Telangana's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation's development. I pray for the progress of Telangana," he tweeted.

On Telangana’s Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation’s development. I pray for the progress of Telangana. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2019

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh. From science to sports, education to enterprise, AP’s contribution is immense. May the state prosper in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2019

Greeting the people of Andhra Pradesh, Modi said, from science to sports, education to enterprise, AP's contribution is immense. "May the state prosper in the coming years", the prime minister said. Apart from political leaders, netizens also took to Twitter to celebrate his day.

Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2019

My best wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Statehood Day. Wishing the State endless growth and boundless prosperity and happiness.

à° à°¤à±à°²à°à°à°¾à°£ à°°à°¾à°·à±à°à±à°° à°à°µà°¿à°°à±à°­à°¾à°µ à°¦à°¿à°¨à±à°¤à±à°¸à°µ à°¸à°à°¦à°°à±à°­à°®à±à°à°¾ , à°¤à±à°²à°à°à°¾à°£ à°°à°¾à°·à±à°à±à°° à°ªà±à°°à°à°²à°à± à°¨à°¾ à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°à°¾à°à°à±à°·à°²à±#TelanganaFormationDay — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 2, 2019

As India's youngest state Telangana turns 5 today, we raise a toast to the spirit of a new

age state that houses age-old traditions, legacies, and cultures.

Happy Telangana State Formation Day! #TelanganaFormationDay #TelanganaStateFormationDay pic.twitter.com/D6Yq51Evqh — HICCIndia (@HICC_India) June 2, 2019

Telangana enters into the sixth year completing five years of unprecedented progress! Hon'ble CM KCR expressed happiness that the State has become a role model for the rest of the country and extended greetings on the momentous occasion. #TelanganaFormationDay #Telangana pic.twitter.com/zbfEDgNDsq — Chandrashekar Reddy (@Chandrasheker9) June 2, 2019

Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao paid floral tributes to Telangana Martyrs at Gun Park on the occasion of #TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/ssbkvmSHrJ — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 2, 2019

Greetings to all the people of Telangana on the State formation day.

Tributes to all who sacrificed their lives for the cause. Salutations to youth who participated in the struggle.1/2#TelanganaFormationDay#Telangana pic.twitter.com/nWz7G8WxUT — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 2, 2019

Greetings to all the sons & daughters of Telangana Talli. On the state formation day lets recollect the sacrifices of our martyrs in the statehood movement. Rededicating my book to all the heroes.#TheSagaOfTelangana#TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/bB26KdAPZk — Abhishek Jagini (@AbhishekJagini) June 2, 2019

Wishing everyone on #TelanganaFormationDay let us all strive towards a better and brighter Telangana. pic.twitter.com/HUuEPquA8E — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 2, 2019

I extend my heartiest wishes to the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. May the State and it’s people progress to new heights in the years to come. #TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/QHsHKbYvEs — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 2, 2019

Warmest greetings to my brothers and sisters of Telangana on the state formation day. Wishing you the best of peace and progress. #TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/IVC6dRz01C — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) June 2, 2019

