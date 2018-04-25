Navi Mumbai: 'Parcel man' sexually assaults girls under 13 on the pretext of handing over parcel

Paedophile preys on girls aged under 13 in Navi Mumbai and Thane, sexually assaults them by luring them to an isolated place under the pretext of handing over a parcel for their parents



Cops are looking for the accused caught on a CCTV camera

The Navi Mumbai and Thane crime branch are on the lookout for a 25- to 30-year-old unidentified man who sexually assaults girls under the pretext of giving them a parcel for their parents.

The Navi Mumbai police have announced a reward worth Rs 25,000 for information on the suspect. Nerul SPI Ashok Rajput said, "This man uses the same modus operandi each time; he keeps an eye out for girls aged below 13, follows them and keeps track of their activity. Then, he poses as a courier boy and asks the girl to accompany him to his office to collect a parcel for her parents. He takes the girl to an isolated place and sexually assaults her."

The survivors are shaken by the abuse, and parents who filed complaints also said the man has molested girls while roaming on the streets as well, which they saw on the CCTV footage from their society.

The Navi Mumbai and Thane police have come across through several such cases in the last two months. There are cases registered at APMC, Nerul, Rabale, Tilak Nagar, Koparkhairane, Dombivli and Navghar police stations.

