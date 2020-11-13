Neetu Kapoor flies off for film shoot with Anil, Varun, Kiara, says 'Nervous for this journey'

Raj Mehta, who made his directorial debut with Good Newwz, is now gearing up for another comedy-cum-drama tentatively titled Jug Jug Jiyo. This too is an ensemble that stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and YouTube star Prajakta Kohli. The cast has flown off to shoot and Neetu Kapoor has shared a post on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture with the cast and wrote how this is her first flight in these scary times and how she's nervous for this journey. Have a look right here:

Neetu Kapoor has acted in films like Do Dooni Chaar and Besharam over the years. She has been a part of Hindi Cinema for more than four decades. Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan, a film based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, and then a horror-comedy called Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

Anil Kapoor is all set to be directed by Karan Johar for the first time in his period opus Takht that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. This is slated to release on December 24 next year.

Coming to Kiara Advani, she was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Laxmii and is now gearing up for films like Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, and Indoo Ki Jawaani.

