Netizens call this actress' 5-year-old daughter younger version of Alia Bhatt

Shruti Seth, the Shararat fame actress' five-year-old adorable daughter posed for the picture in a swim-suit, and people can't stop comparing her cuteness with Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt with mother Soni Razdan/picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Shruti Seth, who rose to fame with Shararat, married film director Danish Aslam in 2010, and the duo is blessed with a baby girl, Alina Aslam. The mother of this little munchkin is a social media sensation, a chef, and also VJ and keeps her fans updated with her latest recipes.

The actress posted a pretty picture with daughter Alina, and it has left netizens crazy with her uncanny resemblance with the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. People can't stop posting comments like: "shhe looks like alia bhatt," and "She looks lyk choti alia Bhatt ???????? ... Hope she vl be one day."

Before we break Alina's picture, take a look at the younger version of Alia Bhatt.

Shruti's 'Shararat' co-star Karanvir Bohra posted: "Awwwww!" Well, she does. Take a look! Shruti captioned the picture: "Strike a pose Clearly I missed the cue. [sic]"

While Alina opted for a pretty pink and floral baby bikini, Shruti Seth posed, and evidently missed the cue in a black monokini.

Take a look at some of her more pictures.

On the work front, Shruti Seth's last on-screen appearance was 'TV, Biwi aur Main' in a lead role. Shruti Seth has also hosted 'Comedy Circus' for many years. The actress has also played supporting characters in many films including Fanaa, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Rajeenti among others.

Shruti Seth will be next seen in Mentalhood, a web series that will stream on Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji, which will also feature Karisma Kapoor and Sandhya Mridul. Dino Morea has also been roped in for a pivotal role in the show, say the reports. Danish made his directorial debut with Imran Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Break Ke Baad in 2010.

