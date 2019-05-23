Election results 2019: Netizens celebrate Narendra Modi's victory as 'Tsunamo' sets Twitter on fire

national

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming back in power once again, his supporters took to Twitter to celebrate his victory and bombarding Twitter with the most hilarious memes that we have ever seen

A meme showing PM Narendra Modi as Thanos from the Game of Thrones

World leaders from across the globe extended their best wishes to Indian's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dynamic leadership as the BJP-led NDA heads towards a comfortable majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. And with the Lok Sabha elections vote counting almost comes on the verge of its end, the nation has quite a clear picture that, this time too, it's going to be Modi Sarkar once again.

With the BJP led NDA alliance leading the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a huge gap, the supporters of the saffron party have taken to the internet to not only congratulate PM Narendra Modi and his party but have also shared some of the most hilarious memes that we have ever seen.



At the moment, Twitter is trending with Narendra Modi and one hashtag that is taking the internet by storm is that of 'Tsunamo' with the word literally translating to a Tsunami of PM Narendra Modi. Social networking site Twitter is full of memes that are relating PM Narendra Modi to Avengers Endgame's Thanos who was the most powerful person in the entire world.

One of the memes compared Prime Minister of India with legendary cricketer Virendra Sehwag and said that Modi and Sehwag are the only two people to score 300 twice. On the other hand, the opposition party has also become fodder for some of the most hilarious memes but well they are not in Rahul Gandhi's favour as per se.

As 'Tsunamo' takes over Twitter, we bring you some of the best memes that are trending on the internet today:

The only two Indians to score 300 twice. This meme is the most viral one, literally!

Bhaag Bhaag bhaag aaya sher aaya sher!

Congrats to Narendra Thanos Modi pic.twitter.com/rHYMuGQMiE — Bakwas Rider ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) May 23, 2019

This one is for all the saffron party supporters who are also Avengers fans.

Sir you make bahubali meme take inspiration from this pic.twitter.com/mNVWhznIxe — wtf peg (@peg_lateral) May 23, 2019

Modi Sarkar!

One piece of Humour for the Day : Opposition & Rahul Gandhi are alleging (& crying) thatðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

“Not only EVMs, even TV remotes have been hacked - whichever button we press, it shows a NDA victory!!”



AB Batao ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Chowkidar Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) May 23, 2019

For all the BJP supporters out there! As the counting for the world's largest democracy is underway, the ruling BJP seems set to cross the 340-mark along with its allies in the Lok Sabha elections the results of which are being announced on Thursday. As of now, PM Narendra Modi is leading by over 3.31 lakh votes in Varanasi.

