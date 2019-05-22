One killed and eight injured in blast along LoC in Poonch

national

One security personnel was killed and eight people injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday

Representational image

Jammu: One killed and eight Army personnel were injured in a blast during a training exercise along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said. Officials had earlier stated that an Army personnel was killed in the blast that took place during handling of explosives but later said he was in a critical condition.

Jammu & Kashmir: One security personnel has lost his life and seven injured in IED blast in Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Poonch sector. pic.twitter.com/TiiSmG1JU4 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2019

Jammu & Kashmir:Defence Ministry Spokesperson clarifies "it wasn't an IED blast, but a training-related incident. no fatal casualties but one soldier seriously injured while many other suffered minor injuries in the incident that took place along Line of Control in Poonch sector" https://t.co/ngPqLg6q9U — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2019

1 army jawan martyred, 7 others sustained injuries in IED blast near a forward post along LoC in Mendhar area of Poonch district of #JammuAndKashmir. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 22, 2019

The injured have been hospitalised. One security personnel was killed and seven people injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Further details are awaited.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies