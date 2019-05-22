One killed and eight injured in blast along LoC in Poonch

Published: May 22, 2019, 14:22 IST | mid-day online desk

One security personnel was killed and eight people injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday

Representational image

Jammu: One killed and eight Army personnel were injured in a blast during a training exercise along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said. Officials had earlier stated that an Army personnel was killed in the blast that took place during handling of explosives but later said he was in a critical condition.

The injured have been hospitalised. One security personnel was killed and seven people injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Further details are awaited.

