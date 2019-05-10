Padma Lakshmi's hilarous post reveals the Indian daughter's struggle

international

Padma Lakshmi took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a viral tweet that perfectly sums up the struggles that Indian daughters go through helming kitchen with the help of their mothers

In a hilarious post, Padma Lakshmi breaks down on what it is like to learn cooking with the help of your mother. Pic/Instagram Padma Lakshmi

Indian-born American author, actress, model, television host, and executive producer, Padma Lakshmi is all excited for Mother's day which will be celebrated on May 12, 2019, in India and other parts of the world. With celebrities sharing lovely tributes and messages for their mothers on social media, here is what Padma Lakshmi had to say.

The 49-year-old model who herself is a mother to an eight-year-old girl took to Instagram to pay a tribute to all Indian mothers through a hilarious post. On May 8, 2019, Padma Lakshmi took to Insta and shared a snapshot of a viral tweet on her Instagram account which truly captures the struggles of every Indian daughter who have had to learn cooking from their mother, rather than whipping dishes from recipe books.

In the post, Padma Lakshmi reveals how it feels to cook with your mom when she goes on saying, "Just put a little bit of that, a pinch of this, just go by feel." While sharing the post, Padma Lakshmi captioned the viral tweet and wrote: Every Indian mother and auntie!

Padma Lakshmi's relatable post has gone viral since the first time she shared it on Instagram and it has amassed around 19 thousand likes and hundreds and thousands of comments and counting.

Netizens could truly relate to Padma Lakshmi's post and took to the comments section to share their views. One Insta user wrote, "Yes!! Or my mom says while demonstrating, 'when it looks like this, it's good." While another user from the Philippines wrote, "Same with Filipinos. My mom never used measuring cups. Everything is by eye and taste."

Check out these responses by netizens to Padma Lakshmi's viral post:

One user wrote, "My mom: You have bigger fingers so you might want to add less"

Another user writes, "Throwing in slices from the spice daba is my trusted method."

User from Italy, Philippines, Spain and all across the glove could relate to the post and shared their funny experiences by commenting on the post.

The best comment that we loved so far, read, "Trying to get my wife's Indian mom to teach me and this is 100 percent accurate."

