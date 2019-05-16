Padmaavat actress Anupriya Goenka roped in for web series Panchali

television

Anupriya Goenka

A frequent face in both movies and digital medium, Anupriya Goenka has been roped in to play a shared wife in Ullu App's upcoming web series titled Panchali.

A source close to the makers of the web series informed us, "Panchali is the gruesome and bold series, which is based on an age-old tradition still existing in India which consists of men sharing one wife due to socioeconomic reasons. Goenka will be seen as a young, attractive and manipulative girl, Bhoomi, who had a dark childhood filled with horror and fear. When she grows up, she chooses to marry five brothers. However, the fifth brother, who is educated refuses to marry her. She will later brainwash him to accept her."

For those uninitiated, Anupriya Goenka has been a part of other big banner films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Daddy, Dishoom and Paathshala, and also featured in web series like Sacred Games, The Final Call and Criminal Justice.

Anupriya was also seen in the web series Criminal Justice that also starred Vikrant Massey. She told mid-day, "The primary reason why I signed the project was that Tigmanshu sir [Dhulia] was directing the first two episodes. We've been wanting to work together for a long time, but things finally fell into place with this show. During the five-month shoot, my biggest takeaway has been working with Pankaj Tripathi. He is such a fabulous actor."

Criminal Justice captures Aditya Sharma's (Vikrant Massey) journey, as one incident completely turns around his life. 24-year-old Aditya Sharma lives with his middle-class family in Mumbai. He is ambitious but is aware of his middle-class roots, a decent boy who drives his father's cab to add to the family income. But life turns upside down for him when his last trip for the night ends with him being accused of the brutal murder of his female passenger.

Goenka admits she relishes the variety that the digital platform offers her over celluloid. "Web offers far more possibilities compared to films, which has several constraints, from censorship to budget. Though films may hold a stronger appeal, the sincerity with which both the mediums are being approached is similar. I don't distinguish between mediums; my only focus is to work on diverse projects so that people can take notice of my versatility."



