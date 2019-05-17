Photo: Amitabh Bachchan with little Kareena Kapoor on the sets of Pukar

bollywood

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photo on his social media account with a little Kareena Kapoor from the sets of his film, Pukar (1983). The photo has now gone viral

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo on his Instagram account.

Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing throwback photos and reviving nostalgia. On Friday, the megastar took to his social media account to share a throwback photo from the sets of his 1983-film, Pukar. The black-and-white picture had a little Kareena Kapoor with Sr. Bachchan, who came as a special visitor on the set that day with her father, Randhir Kapoor. Along with Amitabh, Pukar also featured Randhir Kapoor and Zeenat Aman. Bachchan shared the story behind the picture, where Bebo hurt herself, and the now 76-year-old is busy applying medicine to the wound.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared the photo and wrote: "Guess who .. ? That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of PUKAR shooting in Goa .. had come with Dad Randhir .. hurt her foot .. and yours truly putting medication and taping it !! [sic]"

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan's kitty is filled with a great line-up of films. The veteran actor is doing Chehre, which also features Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. Chehre is a psychological thriller, which will also see Annu Kapoor. This film probably changed his work schedule and the icon took to his blog to pen the changes this film brought to him.

This is what he wrote: "These delayed blogs come from a routine change... work on sets of 'Chehre'. Now through some determined bargaining of timings, gives opportunity to get to work on the body and the pain, which I have to say has and is having an upward improvement graph. There is a routine change there as well so though many EF (extended family) may be finding this heartening, it has disturbed my regular and committed connect."

The Paa actor also has Brahmastra, an adventure trilogy by Ayan Mukerji, a Shoojit Sircar film with Ayushmann Khurrana, and a Marathi film.

