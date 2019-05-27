Photos: Barun Sobti's wife Pashmeen is radiant on her baby shower

television

Popular television actor Barun Sobti is expecting his first child with wife Pashmeen. The actor shared lovely pictures from his wife's baby shower and the mum-to-be looks absolutely radiant in them

Popular television actor Barun Sobti is all set to welcome his first child with wife Pashmeen Manchanda. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor shared lovely pictures from his wife's baby shower and the mum-to-be looks absolutely radiant in them. Barun, along with his friends, threw a fun baby shower for Pashmeen.

Barun and Pashmeen's friends from the industry including Karan Wahi, Sai Deodhar, Akshay Dogra, and others, were seen at the baby shower. Sai Deodhar took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the event. She captioned the pictures as, "Congratulations love u pashmin n barun!!! #barunsobti"

Pashmeen looked pretty in a pink gown and flaunted her baby bump proudly. Barun, on ther other hand, was casual in a pair of jeans and a blue hoodie.

Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda tied the knot on December 12, 2010, and after eight years of marriage are now expecting their first child. Barun Sobti's fan Instagram fan page shared some more pictures from the baby shower. Check them out!

Barun Sobti's close friend and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Sanaya Irani took to Instagram to congratulate the couple. She wrote, "From best friends to soon to be best parents in the world ... from sunny to soon to be sunny masi. cannot wait for this journey to begin. love you guys #babyontheway #soexcited (sic)"

