Photos: Barun Sobti's wife Pashmeen is radiant on her baby shower
Popular television actor Barun Sobti is expecting his first child with wife Pashmeen. The actor shared lovely pictures from his wife's baby shower and the mum-to-be looks absolutely radiant in them
Popular television actor Barun Sobti is all set to welcome his first child with wife Pashmeen Manchanda. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor shared lovely pictures from his wife's baby shower and the mum-to-be looks absolutely radiant in them. Barun, along with his friends, threw a fun baby shower for Pashmeen.
Barun and Pashmeen's friends from the industry including Karan Wahi, Sai Deodhar, Akshay Dogra, and others, were seen at the baby shower. Sai Deodhar took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the event. She captioned the pictures as, "Congratulations love u pashmin n barun!!! #barunsobti"
View this post on Instagram
Pashmeen looked pretty in a pink gown and flaunted her baby bump proudly. Barun, on ther other hand, was casual in a pair of jeans and a blue hoodie.
Also read: Barun Sobti wants to challenge himself
Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda tied the knot on December 12, 2010, and after eight years of marriage are now expecting their first child. Barun Sobti's fan Instagram fan page shared some more pictures from the baby shower. Check them out!
View this post on Instagram
ððð #BabySobti #LittleSobti #BarunSobti #BarMeen #PashmeenManchanda #Barun2019
View this post on Instagram
Baby Sobti ð #BabySobti #LittleSobti #BarunSobti #BarMeen #PashmeenManchanda #Barun2019
View this post on Instagram
Dad & Mom ð¤ð¤ #BabySobti #LittleSobti #BarunSobti #BarMeen #PashmeenManchanda #Barun2019
Barun Sobti's close friend and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Sanaya Irani took to Instagram to congratulate the couple. She wrote, "From best friends to soon to be best parents in the world ... from sunny to soon to be sunny masi. cannot wait for this journey to begin. love you guys #babyontheway #soexcited (sic)"
Also read: The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family trailer: A dark family humour!
Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:
- Katrina Kaif: Not looking for glamorous roles anymore
- Here's why Yami Gautam will wrap up Kanpur schedule of Bala early
- Taapsee Pannu on playing nyctophobic in Game Over: These emotions were new to me
- When Sahil Khattar met Syed Kirmani before '83 shoot
- Raghava Lawrence to be back on sets of Laxmmi Bomb?
- Is Karan Johar dating Prabal Gurung? Here's the designer's official statement
- Ranveer Singh to play Gujarati in his next Jayeshbhai Jordaar
- Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan's candid clicks at Mumbai Airport
- Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia with Twinkle Khanna clicked at Airport
- Janhvi Kapoor looks like vision in white when clicked at the gym in Bandra
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Celebs reach Veeru Devgn's house to pay their last respects