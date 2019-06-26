Photos: Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor feeds cake to nephew Taimur Ali Khan

bollywood

We don't know what's cuter - Karisma Kapoor feeding Taimur the cake, or him just sitting there looking adorable. Check out the photo and see for yourself!

Karisma Kapoor with Kareena, mum Babita, kids Samaira and Kiaan, and nephew Taimur. Pic/Karisma's Instagram account

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 45th birthday on June 25 with her family in London. The gorgeous diva, who entertained the audience throughout the 90s, has been sharing beautiful pictures from the destination on her Instagram account. Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, nephew Taimur, mum Babita, and kids Samaira and Kiaan were around to celebrate Karisma's birthday.

Karisma shared a few Insta stories that show how the actress celebrated her special day. Here are a few moments from the celebration:

How delicious does this cake look?! Well, surely a little too yummy to eat.

Now there's everyone's favourite kid Taimur Ali Khan looking on as maasi Karisma feeds him cake. It's a lovely sight as everyone is busy looking at the tiny tot and the tiny tot is busy looking at the cake!

Doesn't Karisma look like a true-blue birthday girl in this snazzy filter? With her boss lady attitude and stunning looks, Karisma proves that age is just a number. Speaking of which, Karisma also posted an age-defying photo from her London vacay. In the photo, she could be seen relaxing by the swimming pool in a slinky bikini.

Karisma captioned the photo: "Love urself at every age #nofilter #birthdaymood"

View this post on Instagram Love urself at every age ð #nofilter #birthdaymood A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJun 25, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

Isn't she simply inspiring? On the professional front, Karisma will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji's Mentalhood. In the show Karisma will be playing Meira, a small town mom who is trying to navigate through the jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is all about the right balance and finding out that balance becomes the tricky part.

