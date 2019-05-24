Pilates girl Sonakshi Sinha gets back in the groove
Sonakshi Sinha was busy sweating it out at the gym, while parents Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha were facing defeat at the Lok Sabha Elections 2019
While parents Shatrughan and Punam Sinha were facing defeat in their respective seats, Sonakshi Sinha was busy sweating it out at the gym. She shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Getting back in the groove. Pilates girl. Core workouts (sic)." Sona appeared to be unperturbed by the outcome.
Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam were contesting from Patna and Lucknow, where they lost to their respective compeditors. Sonakshi Sinha also took the time off work to earlier to be part of mother Poonam Sinha's road show, who was contesting the Lok Sabha seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate, in Lucknow. Talking about it Sonakshi said that she didn't become a part of her mother Poonam Sinha's rally as a celebrity, but as a daughter.
View this post on Instagram
On the film front, Sonakshi Sinha is busy with several projects. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in Mission Mangal, a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in Bhuj: The Pride of India and reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3.
In Mission Mangal, Sona will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi among others. For Mrigdeep Lamba's film, she will be seen with Varun Sharma. Bhuj: The Pride of India is a multi-starrer with a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra, Ammy Virk among others. She will also reprise her role as Rajjo in part 3 of Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise.
Also read: Revealed! How pilate trainer Namrata Purohit trained Sonakshi Sinha and Kangana Ranaut
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- India's Most Wanted Movie Review: Bit of an empty shell
- Cannes 2019: Best photos of 'queen' Kangana Ranaut
- 'Dimple Kapadia had never auditioned for Christopher Nolan's Tenet until now'
- PM Narendra Modi biopic Movie Review: Goodness that even Modi may not buy
- Malaika Arora is giving us major vacay goals with this picture!
- PM Narendra Modi or India's Most Wanted - Which movie will lead at the box office?
- India's Most Wanted Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor and squad own the film
- John Abraham to romance with Divya Khosla Kumar in Satyamev Jayate 2?
- Malaika Arora looks hot in camouflage satin maxi dress when spotted in Bandra
- Amrita Arora Ladak and Shakeel Ladak's dinner outing in Bandra
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Suhana and Ananya are B-town's #bffs