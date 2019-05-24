Pooja Bhatt and Alia-starrer Sadak 2 first schedule wrapped

bollywood

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 original film, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt. Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel.

Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 original film, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt. Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel.

Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share the news. "And it's a wrap for our first schedule of 'Sadak 2'. You know you're onto something special when you wake up the morning after with a longing to be back on set. Thank you @MaheshNBhatt @duttsanjay @aliaa08 @visheshfilms #JayPatel #AkiNarula and the entire crew for everything and more, [sic]" Pooja tweeted alongside a photo from the movie sets.

The 1991-hit Sadak revolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani, brothel's owner and Soni Razdan, Bhatt's wife.

Mahesh Bhatt, who also helmed the original film, is returning to the director's chair after almost two decades with the follow-up. It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia. His last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos. Aditya Roy Kapoor is a new addition to the cast along with Alia. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt extended a warm welcome to Alia Bhatt on the sets of the movie Sadak 2, this is the first time they will be sharing the screen space together. Pooja shared her rapture in an Instagram post with a picture of a poster reading Alia Bhatt's name. Calling out to her sister, Pooja captioned, "Alia Bhatt in the house."

