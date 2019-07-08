Pooja Hegde allots bulk dates for Sajid Nadiadwala's next?

bollywood

Riding high on the success of her last massive Telugu hit Maharshi alongside superstar Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde has already caught the eye of the Hindi film industry

Pooja Hedge made her big Bollywood debut in 2016 and is already working with some of the industry's biggest names including Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar this early in her career.

Riding high on the success of her last massive Telugu hit Maharshi alongside superstar Mahesh Babu, Pooja has already caught the eye of the Hindi film industry with rumours of her being signed for a three-film deal by producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Touted as one of the most successful and bankable actresses down south, there are rumours of Pooja being signed for a three-film deal by producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sources suggest that one of the movies that she has signed with the production banner is an action genre. A source informs, "After starting her prep for the action movie, it's now learnt that the actress has allotted her bulk dates, approximately over two months to the producer."

"Pooja is currently in New York shooting for a south project. For the first time, the actress will be seen stepping out of her comfort zone and will be seen performing some cool action moves in the film. The movie that Pooja is apparently going to start work on is said to be loosely based on the Hollywood fantasy thriller, Tomb Raider (2001) starring Angelina Jolie in the lead role," the source adds.

