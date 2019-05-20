Akshay Kumar shares Game Of Thrones-style picture with Housefull 4 star cast

bollywood

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share a fun picture with his Housefull 4 co-stars - Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde. Check it out!

Housefull 4 star cast. Pic/instagram.com/akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar recently took to Instagram to share a fun picture with his Housefull 4 co-stars -- Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde. The picture has been shot in true Game Of Thrones style, with the ladies of the movie sitting on a throne made of grinning human skulls, indicating that the film may have a horror-comedy spin to it.

Akshay Kumar shared the picture and captioned it as, "Housefull of ThronesâÂ¬. âÂªWho Lives, Who Dies... Only the Script Decides" and tagged his co-stars in the fun post.

Apparently, the cast is gearing up to shoot the songs of the movie. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle, writing, "HouseFull 4 song shoot starts today... Filming of a new song - featuring the principal cast and Nawazuddin Siddiqui - has commenced today... Diwali 2019 release."

#HouseFull4 song shoot starts today... Filming of a new song - featuring the principal cast and Nawazuddin Siddiqui - has commenced today... #Diwali 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/GJKT0DuDUc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2019

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 revolves around reincarnation. The comedy, featuring Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh, has two tracks - while one portion traces the protagonists' lives in the present day, another segment is set 500 years ago. mid-day has also learnt that Akshay Kumar will be seen as a maharaja in the segment that deals with the past life, with Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh playing his royal courtiers. Turns out, the female actors - including Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde - will step into the shoes of princesses.

A source from the creative team says, "The fourth instalment offers a hilarious spin on reincarnation. In the first half that is set in the 16th century, Akshay sports different looks as the king. In fact, the picture of one of his looks, where he is flaunting a bald pate, went viral last year. Bobby, on the other hand, will be seen sporting long hair in this portion. Since Chunkey Pandey's character, Aakhri Pasta, has been established as half-Italian in the previous editions, the makers were struggling to incorporate him in the 16th century. After much deliberation, it was decided that he will be seen as Vasco Da Gama's nephew. Given its period drama feel, this track was filmed across Rajasthan. A sizeable portion was also shot at Film City, where a lavish palace was constructed."

Housefull 4 is all set to hit theatres across India on October 26, 2019.

