Prabhas has a surprise for the audience and we cannot keep calm

regional-cinema

Prabhas, who is currently amidst the shoot of his big budget and high octane action film, Saaho, has a surprise for the audience and the fans are super excited!

Prabhas. Pic/instagram.com/actorprabhas

Prabhas, who is currently amidst the shoot of his big budget and high-octane action film, Saaho, has a surprise for the audience and his fans are super excited!

Recently, Prabhas took to his social media and shared that something will be coming up soon. The actor took to Instagram and posted, "Hello darlings... A surprise coming your way, tomorrow. Stay tuned... #SaahoSurprise"

The actor's post has already created excitement amongst the fans with immense curiosity as to what is coming their way. As soon as Prabhas posted the video, the comments section was flooded with guesses if the surprise was a new video from the Shades of Saaho or if its a poster that was being released the following day. The audience is eagerly waiting for surprise content from the much-awaited film Saaho.

Sharing his experience of the preparation Prabhas shared, "Saaho will cater to audiences across the nation with its story and setting. It is not difficult, but Hindi is not my first language. So, a lot of preparation went into it. I can read and write the language, but we don't speak in Hindi at home."

Also read: Prabhas gets nostalgic on two years of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Earlier, the series Shades of Saaho created a huge stir and garnered wide appreciation from across the quarters for the high-octane stunts shown in the previous videos. The first video was released by the makers on Prabhas' birthday. Saaho, one of the most-anticipated films, stars Prabhas, who enjoys a pan-India appeal, and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The film is being shot in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, simultaneously.

It also has a superlative ensemble cast comprising Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. The film is being shot at picturesque locations in and around the country. With music rendered by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya, the movie's soundtrack is sure to jazz up our playlists.

Saaho is a high-octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor shares some snap time with budding Navy officers during Saaho shoot

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates