Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are the new love professors on this show

television

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are the love professors for the day, and the subject of the episode is Ishq Wala Love. From passionate activities to sensual stunts to cute romance, this episode is all about pure love

Prince and Yuvika

With every episode on Love School S4, Karan and Anusha continue to give us couple goals. If that love dose wasn't enough, we have the television's cutest and most popular couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary gracing this week's episode. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are the love professors for the day, and the subject of the episode is Ishq Wala Love. From passionate activities to sensual stunts to cute romance, this episode is all about pure love.

Love birds Prince and Yuvika, expressed their love on the same show last year, and in this episode, the couple is back to test the love quotient of the contestants with a task called – Kahaani Poori Filmy Hai. Here, every contestant is given an exotic location wherein the couples will have to shoot a two-minute video of themselves capturing the essence of their relationship. Prince with his lady love, Yuvika, visits every location to guide the young lovers and offer the viewers with some aww-worthy moments!

Also read: Telly tattle: Kamna Pathak relives her childhood days on sets of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Talking about his special bond with the show Prince said, "Yuvika and I were really excited to come on season 4 of the show. The show has played an important part in our relationship. It was fun interacting with the contestants and witnessing interesting tasks. All my good wishes and love to the young couples and may the best and the most passionate one win."

Amidst the fun with the special guests, the episode will witness a tiff and a spark of differences between Ali and Asheema while performing the tasks. Love was definitely in the air as Yuvika and Prince entertain everyone with a romantic dance, and the contestants join thereafter. This episode will make your hearts happy.

Stay tuned to MTV Love School S4 this Saturday at 7 pm to keep your life spiced up with love, drama and entertainment.

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates