Professor's suicide: Case filed against 4 for abetment

The Tulinj police have registered abetment to suicide case against four directors of PVR coaching classes following the suicide of professor Asutosh Singh Raghuwanshi.

Raghuwanshi who also was one of the directors of the coaching classes allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Vasai railway station on November 8.

Raghuwanshi's brother, Sujeet Singh, has alleged that Asutosh killed himself as he was being 'threatened, and harassed by his colleague's professors (directors) Pramor More, Vaibhav Awasthi, Praam Parmar and Rahu Jain since the last couple of months.

Speaking to mid-day Sujeet said, "All four lured Asutosh to become a partner in their classes and took Rs 20 lakh from him. But later they refused to return the amount and share the benefits. They also threatened to implicate him in a false case. It was a well-planned murder. They had put tremendous pressure on Asutosh."

Meanwhile, Chandrakant Ambani, the advocate of the four accused has refuted the allegations. "All the allegations made against my clients are false, frivolous, baseless and motivated with a vested interest of the victims' family and some other rival class operators, with a clear intention of defaming my clients and their classes. We also have records to show that my client paid Raghuwanshi for his services from time to time," advocate Chandrakant Ambani said.

Hemant Katkar, police PRO from Palghar district said, "We have registered a case under Sections 306 and 34 of IPC on Thursday investigation is underway."

