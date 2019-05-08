Proud mom writes heartfelt note on son scoring 60 percent in CBSE exams; post goes viral

national

The mother's refreshing take on the CBSE results is something that every parent will resonate with. No doubt it has gone viral for the right reason and is teaching us a very valuable lesson in parenting

Vandana Sufia Katoch with her sons. Pic/Facebook Vandana Sufia Katoch

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 10 results on Monday with 91.1 percent candidates clearing the exam. While most parents were happy with their wards performances, a Facebook post by a mother on her son's CBSE board results has gone viral for all the right reasons. Wonder why?

Well, soon after the CBSE Class 10 results were announced on May 6, 2019, Vandana Sufia whose son recently appeared for the CBSE class 12th exams took to the social networking site Facebook to share her happiness and joy. The mother, in her heartfelt post, wrote how she is "super proud" of her son who scored a 60 percent in the board exams. Showering praises on him for his efforts, the mother's joy, and happiness knew no boundaries.

In her post, the mother wrote, "Here's to you, Aamer. And others like you - fishes asked to climb trees. Chart your own course in the big, wide ocean, my love. And keep your innate goodness, curiosity, and wisdom alive. And of course, your wicked sense of humour!

Within a span of just two days of her post, the mother's post garnered widespread attention on Facebook and got nearly 4 thousand shares and almost 6 thousand likes. Netizens flooded the adorable post with hundreds of comments and lauded her for being a great mother.

One user wrote Supermodel mother, while another said, "Kudos to you and your Son."

Truly, this adorable post by the mother for her son has left us floored. Has it melted your heart?

10 th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is facing a poll test in her constituency Amethi, had one result which brought her early joy. Her daughter's class 10 CBSE outcome. After her son made her proud with his class 12 results, Irani was a happy mother again with her daughter scoring 82 percent in class 10.

"10th board results out. Daughter scored 82%. Proud that in spite of challenges she has done well. Way to go, Zoe," Irani tweeted.

Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating MomðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019

The Union Textile Minister had last week took to Twitter to share her excitement saying "Ok saying it out loud. proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12th boards. Best of 4 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf Karna, today I'm just a gloating Mom".

