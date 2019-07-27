Pune: FTII launches film making course for autistic persons

national

FTII's first-ever course for persons with autism began at IIMC in New Delhi on Saturday

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune launched a film making course for persons with autism

In a week that saw India launch a mission to the moon, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune made history on Saturday by launching a film making course for persons with autism.

10 young adults with special needs, all of them aspiring filmmakers, are now learning film making using smartphones in a carefully designed course.

FTII's first-ever course for persons with autism began at IIMC in New Delhi on Saturday.

Also read: Autistic Pride Day: Twitterati join hands to celebrate

The 10-day course in Smartphone Film Making opened with a video message by Sh Prakash Javadekar, Minister of I & B. The course has been conceptualized by Art Sanctuary, an NGO headed by Shalini Gupta which works with persons with special needs. Indian Oil has sponsored the course in its first such association with FTII.

Course Director Ajmal Jami,(AJKMCRC,1985) is a reputed practising professional with over 30 years experience in visual communication with work in a diverse range of technologies and genres including mobile journalism.

Also read: World Autism Awareness Day: Participate in campaign #LightItUpBlue to show your support

Keeping in mind the learning requirements of persons with special needs, the course will be conducted in two phases of five days each, separated between them by three weeks.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates