Radio City culminated 'MatKar' campaign with a Motorcycle Rally in Delhi

Radio City, India's leading radio network culminated 'MatKar', a voting awareness initiative in Delhi with a Harley Davidson (Harley Owners Group) Motorcycle Rally in support with the Election Commission on May 10, 2019, which started from India Gate to Central Park in New Delhi.

The motorcycle rally was flagged off by Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, Mr. Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, Mr. Satnam Singh, Special Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, Mr. Charanjeet Singh, CEO, Delhi, Sveep and Radio City RJs Aadi and Manav.

L-R Radio City's RJ Aadi-Manav, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative officer, Radio City, Mr. Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer and Mr. Satnam Singh, Special Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi and Mr. Charanjeet Singh, CEO, Delhi, Sveep at the Motorcycle Rally

The rally garnered an overwhelming response from motorcyclists and Delhiites who participated in a large number to show their support for the initiative.

With an aim to garner maximum voter turnout at the Election Day on 12th May 2019 in Delhi, the three week long Mat Kar campaign, kick-started on April 22, created awareness by urging listeners to vote through on-air, on-ground and digital mediums.

Radio City's RJ Aadi-Manav, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative officer, Radio City, Mr. Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer and Mr. Satnam Singh, Special Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi and Mr. Harpreet Singh, Regional Director, North India, Harley Owners Group at the Motorcycle Rally.

The campaign has been supported by the first voter of the country Shri Shyam Sharan Negi who is 102 years old and various stand-up comedians like Gaurav Kapoor, Hasya Kavi- Ashok Chakradhar, Arun Gemini amongst others.

Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative officer, Radio City, felicitating Mr. Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer and Mr. Satnam Singh, Special Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi at the inugiration of motorcycle rally

