Rahul Gandhi: Modi kept his cabinet ministers locked during demonetisation

national

Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the PM for his statement regarding the Balakot airstrikes and added that Narendra Modi was living in his own dream world

Pic/ANI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept his cabinet ministers locked in his residence during the announcement of demonetisation.

"Narendra Modi locked his cabinet ministers locked inside the 7 Racecourse Roadhouse during the time of demonetisation. This is the truth. SPG (Special Protection Group) are deployed in my security too. They told me this," Gandhi said at an election rally.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi in Solan,Himachal Pradesh: Narendra Modi ne apne cabinet ko notebandi ke samay racecourse road mein taale se bandh kar diya tha.Sachaai hai, SPG wale meri bhi security karte hain,inhone ne bataya mujhe pic.twitter.com/YsQLyvsNTF — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019

He took a jibe against the PM for his statement regarding the Balakot airstrikes and added that Narendra Modi was living in his own dream world.

"See how much knowledge the Prime Minister has. He told the Air Force not to get nervous. He told them the clouds will benefit the Indian side as Pakistani radars would be rendered useless by the cloud cover. He stays in his own world, does not even listen to the people whom he should listen to," he said.

Rahul Gandhi in Solan,Himachal Pradesh: Dekhiye PM mein itna gyan hai, unhone Air Force ke logon ko kaha ghabrao mat, badalon se hume fayda milega, radar hawai jahaz ko badalon mein nahi dekh payega. Jinko samajh hai unki nahi sunte, bas apni duniya mein hain pic.twitter.com/GdxIzrsBpC — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed during a recent TV interview that he told the Indian Air Force to use clouds as a cover as it could help the IAF fighter jets evade detection by the Pakistani radar during the airstrike in Balakot.

Gandhi also promised that he was willing to implement NYAY and other schemes promised by him, unlike BJP which had wasted the five years it got in cheating the people of the country.

Himachal Pradesh will see polling for all four of its Lok Sabha seats on May 19 in the seventh and final phase of the elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies