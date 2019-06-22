Mumbai: Railway Committee member fined for travelling without ticket

national

Varma tried to pressure a female conductor by reminding her of his position and also misbehaved with her

Sanjeev Verma, a member of Central Railway’s (CR) Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee was fined by the vigilance department of West Central Railway (WCR) on June 20, 2019, for travelling without a ticket.

According to a WCR officer, Varma tried to pressure a female conductor by reminding her of his position and also misbehaved with her.

The officer, who wishes to remain anonymous told Mumbai Mirror, "He is a habitual offender. When he is asked to produce a ticket he always creates a nuisance and tries to pull rank."

The development was confirmed by the chief public relations officer of WCR, Priyanka Dixit.

She said, "Verma was charged by the vigilance department of WCR, after caught travelling without ticket in Habibganj-New Delhi Shatabdi Express. When asked to produce a ticket, he first tried to put undue pressure on the checking and vigilance staff. But he finally had to pay Rs 2,725 (penalty plus fare)."

Varma told Mirror that his wife and son are members of CR’s Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee. "I am a very senior member of Central Railway’s Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee. My father GP Varma was also a member of CR’s Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee."

