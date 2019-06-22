Mumbai: Railway Committee member fined for travelling without ticket
Varma tried to pressure a female conductor by reminding her of his position and also misbehaved with her
Sanjeev Verma, a member of Central Railway’s (CR) Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee was fined by the vigilance department of West Central Railway (WCR) on June 20, 2019, for travelling without a ticket.
According to a WCR officer, Varma tried to pressure a female conductor by reminding her of his position and also misbehaved with her.
The officer, who wishes to remain anonymous told Mumbai Mirror, "He is a habitual offender. When he is asked to produce a ticket he always creates a nuisance and tries to pull rank."
The development was confirmed by the chief public relations officer of WCR, Priyanka Dixit.
Also read: Mumbai-Delhi in 10 hours! Trial train arrives in city
She said, "Verma was charged by the vigilance department of WCR, after caught travelling without ticket in Habibganj-New Delhi Shatabdi Express. When asked to produce a ticket, he first tried to put undue pressure on the checking and vigilance staff. But he finally had to pay Rs 2,725 (penalty plus fare)."
Varma told Mirror that his wife and son are members of CR’s Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee. "I am a very senior member of Central Railway’s Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee. My father GP Varma was also a member of CR’s Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee."
Top News Stories of the Day
- Mumbai: Thanks to Titwala man, MP Manoj Kotak raises local train delays in Lok Sabha
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Why can't cops clearly explain sequence, asks Payal Tadvi's husband
- Yemeni couple comes to India to save child with rare disorder; in trouble to go back home
- Chopped pieces of dead body wrapped in plastic bag found in Palghar
- See Photos: Shloka Mehta really knows how to pull off the no-makeup look!
- MMRDA to demolish Bandra East Skywalk passing over Western Express Highway on Saturday night
- Famous celebs who got married at the age of 40 and above
- Mumbai rains flashback: When Mumbaikars were all smiles during monsoons
- Mumbai: Mantralaya water makes employees sick, officials deny contamination
- Leopard cubs rescued from drowning in a well in Sangamner
- Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier
- See Photos: Army dogs, horses beat police troops at asanas on International Yoga Day
- Eight times when Nita Ambani showed how to slay the traditional look
- Mumbai crime: Bank officials foil ATM skimming gang's fraud bid
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Indian Forces include dogs and horses to celebrate International Yoga Day!