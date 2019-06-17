Rajamouli's next, RRR, earns overseas theatrical rights as huge as 70 crore

regional-cinema

According to sources from the industry, the makers of RRR were on a huge bankroll with overseas theatrical rights of worth approximately 70 crore fetched from Phars Films, an overseas film distribution house

India's most awaited film, RRR, an SS Rajamouli directorial, has broken all records among the movies by raking high on overseas theatrical rights with a whopping amount of 70 crore. According to sources from the industry, the makers of RRR were on a huge bankroll with overseas theatrical rights of worth approximately 70 crore fetched from Phars Films, an overseas film distribution house. The movie has been made on an estimated budget of 300 crore.

The interesting insight about RRR is that the movie's team has completed the film's first schedule and the team is working on the film's second schedule, now.

The film deals with a fictional story revolving around freedom fighters of the year 1920, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj. The story is a fictional retelling of their lives before they became public figures, which are already getting the fans excited.

Once the movie is set to release in theatres, it will surely set the records raking with its strong narrative and impressive visual depictions, as well as its detailed cinematography by the master director, SS Rajamoulli. The film stars N T Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan Teja, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance. Alia Bhatt was also rumoured to be working with Aamir Khan on a project based on the life of late spiritual leader Rajneesh, popularly known among his followers as Osho.

RRR is a period action film, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil and also being dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam. Written by SS Rajamouli, RRR will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

