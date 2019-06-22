Rajnath Singh: India is a strong country, not a weak one
The Defence Minister took the opportunity to praise the soldiers for enhancing the pride of the country.
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited his constituency, Lucknow, where he said that BJP's thumping win in the elections was a "huge thing" as the party's vote share increased despite the SP-BSP alliance. BJP got re-elected to Parliament with a massive mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
While addressing an event in Lucknow, Singh said, "After SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, even senior leaders used to think, we (BJP) will only get 10-15 seats and not 72. But even after staying in power for five years, there was no anti-incumbency. On the contrary, there was pro-incumbency. BJP's vote share increased."
The Defence Minister took the opportunity to praise the soldiers for enhancing the pride of the country. "Our soldiers carried out a surgical strike and then conducted multiple air strikes in Balakot, which tells the world that India is a strong country, not a weak one," Singh said.
Singh further talked about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter wants to fulfil the basic necessities of people. "For this, the government has already initiated several mega projects," he said.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
Top News Stories of the Day
- Mumbai: Thanks to Titwala man, MP Manoj Kotak raises local train delays in Lok Sabha
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Why can't cops clearly explain sequence, asks Payal Tadvi's husband
- Yemeni couple comes to India to save child with rare disorder; in trouble to go back home
- Chopped pieces of dead body wrapped in plastic bag found in Palghar
- See Photos: Shloka Mehta really knows how to pull off the no-makeup look!
- MMRDA to demolish Bandra East Skywalk passing over Western Express Highway on Saturday night
- Famous celebs who got married at the age of 40 and above
- Mumbai rains flashback: When Mumbaikars were all smiles during monsoons
- Mumbai: Mantralaya water makes employees sick, officials deny contamination
- Leopard cubs rescued from drowning in a well in Sangamner
- Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier
- See Photos: Army dogs, horses beat police troops at asanas on International Yoga Day
- Eight times when Nita Ambani showed how to slay the traditional look
- Mumbai crime: Bank officials foil ATM skimming gang's fraud bid
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
No one is safe in West Bengal: Rajnath Singh